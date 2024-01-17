Alf-Inge Haaland, father of the Manchester City striker Erling, was in attendance at The Best FIFA awards when Lionel Messi was announced as the winner in the men’s player category for 2023.

The cameras immediately captured Alfie as soon as the decision was revealed, and his reaction, moving his eyebrows in an apparent sign of surprise, gave a lot to talk about on social media. However, the former soccer player later showed no frustration with the result.

“We had no idea (who would win). I was invited by FIFA to come. I think no one knew, except for them themselves. There are many good players nominated. Just being nominated is an honor for Erling,” Alfie Haaland told Spanish radio Cadena SER.

Messi and Haaland finished tied on 48 scoring points, but the Argentine got the upper hand for having more first-choice votes from national team captains. Last year, Haaland also finished behind Messi in the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

Alfie Haaland speaks about his son’s injury and future plans

Alfie Haaland didn’t have much to say about The Best results, but he did take time to give an update on his son’s status. Erling has been on the sidelines for more than a month now, having suffered a foot injury in the Premier League game against Aston Villa on December 6.

“He is getting better and better,” Alfie said about the Man City striker. “He has been out since December, but I think he is coming back now in January. He is abroad, training and trying to get in shape.”

The former Norway international, who also played for the Sky Blues, made it clear his son is happy at the Etihad Stadium, suggesting he’s not even thinking about playing elsewhere.

“He is very happy,” Alfie Haaland said. “He is playing for a great team, winning several trophies, they achieved the Treble and became world champions. He has a long contract with City and is very happy there.”