Only a few months after emerging victorious in the Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi once again beat Erling Haaland to win The Best FIFA award for 2023. The Argentine star and the Norwegian striker finished tied with 48 scoring points each, but Messi got the upper hand for having more first-choice votes from national team captains.

Since the 36-year-old had already been honored for the 2022 World Cup and this ceremony rewarded a player’s performances only in 2023, many were shocked to see Haaland leave empty-handed again. Former German international Lothar Matthaus, for instance, looked unhappy with the result.

“He can’t be the winner this time. I think he was the best footballer of the last 20 years, but he has been in Paris and Miami, where he is now creating a hype, and not won any major titles,” the 1990 World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner told Sky Deutschland, via Goal.

Messi made a big decision by leaving Europe for MLS last year, joining Inter Miami in July 2023. He made an immediate impact off the field but also on it, winning the Leagues Cup with the Herons. Before that, Messi celebrated the Ligue 1 title with PSG. Matthaus, however, pointed out that Haaland won the treble (domestic league, UEFA Champions League, and domestic cup) while playing at a high level for Manchester City.

“If you look at the great successes, there is no way past Manchester City and – when choosing the best player – Erling Haaland. He won the most important titles with Man City, his strike rate was impressive. That should be be decisive when you choose the best and most important player – and that was Haaland.”

Messi, Haaland have yet to play in 2024

Both Messi and Haaland have yet to take part in an official game this year, even though the season is well underway for Manchester City. While Inter Miami have recently started preseason for the 2024 campaign, the Norwegian sensation has been out due to a foot injury.

Haaland hasn’t played since December 6, 2023, when he took part in the Premier League match between the Citizens and Aston Villa. The striker suffered a setback in his recovery, which is why he’s still waiting to play his first official game in 2024.

This will be an interesting year for both stars, with Messi expected to play in MLS, Leagues Cup, Concachampions, and Copa America; whereas Haaland has more Premier League and Champions League fixtures upon him.