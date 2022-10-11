The Manchester City striker has a special release clause for teams outside of the Premier League looking to sign him away.

Erling Haaland is taking the Premier League by storm, not only has he scored goals at will, but fans even signed a petition to ban him from the league, claiming him to be a robot. With a heavy diet and total determination, Haaland has produced 15 goals in 9 Premier League games.

On the Champions League stage, Haaland has been just as large, scoring 5 goals in 3 matches. Manchester City are second in the Premier League behind Arsenal but are just one point behind.

Despite having a contract until 2027, Manchester City has already placed a release clause on the contract of their star player. According to The Athletic, the clause only applies to clubs outside the Premier League.

Erling Haaland's release clause

Erling Haaland's reported release clause is in the rage of $200 million. The clause is activated in 2024, half-way through his City contract and the club will not entertain offers from within the Premier League.

Real Madrid has always been a rumored destination, with his father and agent Alfie Haaland joking that at the pace his son scores, he could play in as many of the top leagues as he’d like.

At the moment Haaland's first season in the Premier League is nothing short of extraordinary. Not even one third in and he has 15 goals and is on course to break the all-time scoring record in one season.