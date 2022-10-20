The European Super League is not going down without a fight, the new CEO has a plan in place with only three clubs on board.

It’s hard to imagine that the European Super League is still very much alive, when it was “announced” to the world last year, the whole project collapsed in record time, 48 hours, due to media and fan backlash.

Nonetheless many of the Premier League club owners that pulled out did so under the idea that a proper plan was not in place and no announcement should have been made. Liverpool owner John Henry issued a statement apologizing for the announcement.

Bernd Reichart, the new CEO of A22 Sports Management, the company in charge of revitalizing the European Super League stated to Cadena Ser that the league is very much “alive” with a year it plans to get underway.

European Super League looking for a 2025 launch

Bernd Reichart stated, “There are some who want to declare that it is dead, but if they say it a lot, there is much to suspect… There are clubs in Europe that surely share the vision of Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona, and now they have the opportunity to share what they think. There is a broad consensus that football needs reform. Football cannot continue as it is designed now."

While Reichart has a point about a soccer reform, it’s hard to imagine the European Super League continuing without the approval of FIFA or UEFA who have stated many times that a Super League is not in the cards.

Earlier this year a Madrid court was able to exonerate the clubs that tried to launch the project from any punishment. The case has since been elevated to Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ).

"Until there is certainty from the European Court, it's unreasonable to think that it could be played before the 2024-25 campaign," Reichart said. "It's a long journey, but we have the humility to do it step by step without pause."

"The concept of a fixed [guaranteed] placement is not something that we are currently considering," Reichart added. "Sporting merit will be applied to all members of that Super League."

Although integrating the leagues with the European Super League would also present a huge hurdle as the Premier League issued a statement against its creation last year.