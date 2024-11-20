Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys never expected to be in this position. Before the season, they were seen as Super Bowl contenders and now, with a 3-7 record, they won’t reach the playoffs.

Jerry Jones gave big contract extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to lock the long term future of his two stars, but, that wasn’t enough. The controversial owner never considered the defense had a lot of issues after the departure of Dan Quinn.

Of course, injuries have been another key factor to derail their hopes. That’s why, in a controversial statement which sparked a big debate in the NFL, Parsons thinks the Cowboys aren’t judged fairly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the Cowboys record right now?

The Dallas Cowboys have a 3-7 record with almost no chances to make the playoffs. In fact, their current probability is 1%. However, even in this scenario, Micah Parsons believes they’re not a bad team at all. It all happened during his podcast, The Edge.

Advertisement

“I’m going to put this out there. We’re a damn good football team. I know the scores ain’t showing it and I know obviously people feel like we have so many missing pieces, but, I just truly believe our defense has really turned things around. Up until that last quarter when they got that touchdown (Texans), we only really gave those two touchdowns in that first quarter, but, other than that, we gave up six points in the other two quarters.”

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones' net worth: How much money does the owner of the Dallas Cowboys have?

Will the Cowboys make the Super Bowl?

The Cowboys won’t make the Super Bowl this year, but, that didn’t prevent Micah Parsons of emphasizing how the record doesn’t reflect the potential of this version of the Cowboys.

Advertisement

“I just hate that the score doesn’t really show how good we actually are. I’m just speaking defensively. How good are coaches have been. I just hate that outcome because our coaches are doing an amazing job.”