WNBA news: Angel Reese to play with Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate on Unrivaled

Angel Reese's team for Unrivaled, the new 3v3 league, has been unveiled, and she will play with one of Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammates.

Unrivaled, the upcoming 3v3 league, has unveiled its six teams with 34 confirmed players so far. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese will team up with Indiana Fever’s guard Lexie Hull, who is, of course, a good friend of Caitlin Clark.

Reese and Hull are part of the Rose Basketball Club, which also includes Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray, Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper, Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens.

The Chicago Sky star reacted to the news by sharing a rose emoji on X (formerly known as Twitter), and then replying to some of her new teammates’ messages, from Copper and Gray.

Lexie Hull #10 of the Indiana Fever celebrates during the game against the Washington Mystics

Reese, who had to end her season early due to a wrist injury, averaged a double-double with 13.6 points and a league-leading 13.1 rebounds per game. She also broke the WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles, surpassing former Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker.

Unrivaled 3×3 full rosters

Vinyl: Aliyah Boston, Arike Ogunbowale, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, Rae Burrell, Dearica Hamby

Rose: Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Cooper, Angel Reese, Brittney Sykes, Lexie Hull, Azura Stevens

Mist: Jewell Loyd, Dijonai Carrington, Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot, Rickea Jackson, Aaliyah Edwards

Lunar Owls: Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray, Napheesa Collier, Natasha Cloud, Shakira Austin, WILD CARD

Phantom: Jackie Young, Marina Mabrey, Satou Sabally, Tiffany Hayes, Brittney Griner, WILD CARD

Laces: Kelsey Plum, Kayla McBride, Alyssa Thomas, Courtney Williams, Kate Martin, Stefanie Dolson

Everything you need to know about Unrivaled

This six-team league will feature six players per team competing on a 70-foot-by-50-foot court, a stark contrast to the traditional 10-minute, 12-second shot clock format of Olympic and FIBA 3×3. Unrivaled will incorporate four quarters, a game clock, and a shot clock, promising a fast-paced and exciting experience.

The eight-week season will consist of six weeks of round-robin play, followed by a two-week postseason. Additionally, a thrilling 1v1 tournament will run throughout the season, with the top individual player receiving a minimum prize of $250,000.

Unrivaled aims to set a new standard for women’s sports, offering players the highest average salaries in history and equity in the league. Training camp begins on January 2nd, with the season tipping off in Miami on January 17th. Games will be televised on TNT and streamed on Max.