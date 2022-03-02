Everton and Boreham Wood will clash off on Thursday at Goodison Park in the 2021-22 FA Cup Fifth Round. Check out how to watch the game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Everton vs Boreham Wood: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 FA Cup in the US and Canada

Everton will welcome Boreham Wood at Goodison Park in Liverpool in the Fifth Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 3:15 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Football Association Challenge Cup soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

This will be their first overall meeting. Everton of the Premier League and Boreham Wood of the National League have never clashed before neither at the FA Cup nor at any Club Friendlies. The fifth-tier side will be facing a top-flight club for the first time in history.

Only one of the past seven non-league sides to face top-flight opponents in the FA Cup round five-stage (since 1925-26) has progressed - Lincoln City defeating Burnley in 2016-17. The game will be played at 3:45 PM (ET), at the Friends Arena in Stockholm. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever in the Fifth Round of the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Everton vs Boreham Wood: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Time: 3:15 PM (ET)

Location: Goodison Park, Liverpool

Everton vs Boreham Wood: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

Everton vs Boreham Wood: Storylines

Everton earned their spot in the Fifth Round of the 2021/2022 FA Cup after beating Hull City 3-2 away, as well as Brentford 4-1 at home. Meanwhile, English National League club Boreham Wood set up a meeting with the Liverpool giants in the FA Cup Fifth Round after triumphing over Eastleigh 2-0, St. Albans 4-0, and Wimbledon 2-0 all at home, and Bournemouth 1-0 away.

The Toffees have managed to reach the FA Cup Quarter-Finals 11 times in the previous 13 years, including each of the last five. In 2010-11, they were ousted from this level of the competition for the first time after losing 1-0 at home to Reading.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Everton vs Boreham Wood in the U.S. and Canada

The 2021-22 FA Cup Fifth Round game between Everton and Boreham Wood, to be played on Thursday at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca.

Everton vs Boreham Wood: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Everton. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -1100 odds to go through to the Quarter-Finals. The away side Boreham Wood, meanwhile, have a whopping +1800 odds to cause an upset and knock Frank Lampard's side out of the competition, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +750 payout.

FanDuel Everton -1100 Tie +750 Boreham Wood +1800

* Odds via FanDuel