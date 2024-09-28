Trending topics:
NFL News: What is the remaining schedule of the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NFL.

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Ron Jenkins/Getty ImagesDak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys have a 2-2 record after a much needed win on the road against the New York Giants. There’s a lot of uncertainty around Dak Prescott and America’s Team as they haven’t looked as a championship contender.

Jerry Jones gave big contract extension to Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, but, the first month of the season has shown the supporting cast needed a lot of improvement, especially the defense.

Now, the Cowboys will face one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NFL. There’s absolutely no rest for head coach Mike McCarthy who could be soon on the hot seat. It’s important to remember that the franchise hasn’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades.

What is the Cowboys remaining schedule?

After a win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have a long rest before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. That blockbuster matchup will be on Sunday Night Football (October 6).

Then, things don’t get easier as the Detroit Lions will visit the Cowboys at Arlington (October 13). Following these two tremendous contests, Dallas get their bye week to recover injured players like Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

From that point on, the next rivals for the Dallas Cowboys are: San Francisco 49ers (October 27), Atlanta Falcons (November 3), Philadelphia Eagles (November 10), Houston Texans (November 18), Washington Commanders (November 24), New York Giants (November 28), Cincinnati Bengals (December 9), Carolina Panthers (December 15), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (December 22), Philadelphia Eagles (December 29) and Washington Commanders (January 5).

