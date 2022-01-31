Frank Lampard returns to the bench with Everton, the 43-year-old former Chelsea boss had an up and down run at Chelsea but has a winning mentality that ‘The Toffees’ badly need.

For Everton the search is over, at the moment, and Frank Lampard is their new man on the bench. The former England international comes to Everton after two decent spells at Derby County and Chelsea. For Lampard it’s his third managerial position and one that could finally elevate him as one of the future coaches to consider in the Premier League.

Lampard had an up and down run at Chelsea winning 44 games and losing 23, in total Lampard, a club legend, won 52% of his games but did not win any major silverware and failed to get the most out of a stacked squad. Before that the former MLS designated player had coached Derby County for 1 season and while his Derby side was entertaining and upset Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds team during promotion playoffs, Derby in the end did not achieve promotion falling short to Aston Villa.

Enter Everton, who sit 16th in the Premier League and have had a dismal season, and for the most part have been disappointing the last three years, the club needs a shot in the arm and Frank Lampard, a coach ready to take total control of a team, may be able to provide just that.

What does Frank Lampard provide Everton?

Lampard favors a possession style of play and favors a 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 formation. While at the moment Lampard will try to inject his new style with the current group, he will certainly request player signings to his specifications. That is something Lampard did not have much control over at Chelsea where many of his preferred signings were vetoed by the board, Lampard will have more control over this at Everton.

Everton, who in their defeat with Aston Villa played a 4-4-2, will most likely begin to play with 1 striker and two wingers or three solid attacking midfielders to play to a striker.

At a two-and-a-half-year deal, Everton will be looking to simply survive this season and Lampard to make the most of what emergency signings the team makes in the winter, then in the summer it will be evaluation time and Lampard will need to hit on almost all his signings to get Everton back to the top half of the standings, something he has experience with after coaching Derby.