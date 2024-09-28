Former Lionel Messi teammate and three times Champions League winner remains as free agent

At 37, the former Lionel Messi teammate and multi-time champion who left his mark in European soccer remains without a club after leaving his last team.

Keylor Navas, a Costa Rican soccer icon and former Real Madrid star, made headlines recently, but not for the reasons many expected. Since parting ways with Paris Saint–Germain at the end of last season, the veteran goalkeeper has yet to find a new club. Despite receiving several offers from various leagues, the former Lionel Messi teammate is still weighing his next move, while keeping fit by training back home in Costa Rica.

At 37, Navas, who once shared the field with Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Neymar at PSG and was a key figure in Real Madrid’s three consecutive Champions League titles, remains a free agent. This status allows him to sign with any club outside of traditional transfer windows.

The Costa Rican shot-stopper has drawn interest from leagues such as Italy’s Serie A, MLS, and teams in Saudi Arabia and Mexico. However, Navas seems to be holding out for the right opportunity to end his career on a high note, as none of the current offers have fully convinced him so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FC Barcelona’s interest

Recently, rumors linking Keylor Navas to FC Barcelona gained traction following an injury to Marc-André ter Stegen, who suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. The Spanish club is now in need of an experienced goalkeeper, and according to Spanish media, Barça reached out to Navas to gauge his interest in joining.

Keylor Navas of Real Madrid lifts The Champions League trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and Real Madrid. David Ramos/Getty Images

Advertisement

Despite being a former Real Madrid standout—Barça’s fiercest rival—Navas did not rule out the possibility of donning the Blaugrana jersey if it meant getting playing time and the chance to compete at the highest level.

Advertisement

see also Report: Former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate set to unretire to replace ter Stegen at Barcelona

However, Barcelona ultimately opted to sign Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, who, at 34, came out of retirement to take on the challenge. This left Navas, once again, without a club.

Advertisement

What’s next for Keylor Navas?

At 37, Keylor Navas’ future remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: he still has plenty left to offer. With the flexibility to join any team at any time, Navas has an open path to find the right project.

The question now is: Where will Costa Rica’s greatest goalkeeper continue to write his legacy? Only time will tell what his next challenge will be.

Advertisement