NFL News: What is the remaining schedule of Kansas City Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Kansas City Chiefs started the season with a 3-0 record after very solid wins over the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons. Andy Reid has this team ready to make another Super Bowl run.

However, injuries are going to be a huge problem down the road. Hollywood Brown was a key addition on offense, but the wide receiver is out for the rest of the season (right shoulder) and Isiah Pacheco might also be done for the year (fractured fibula).

Even in this complicated scenario, Patrick Mahomes is the crucial factor as the best player in the NFL. Furthermore, the schedule for the Chiefs hints they could claim the No.1 spot in the AFC.

What is the Chiefs remaining schedule?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers (September 29) and the New Orleans Saints (October 7) before their bye week. A 5-0 record isn’t out of the question.

Of course, the early week of rest could make the final months of the season a very tough stretch. Their rivals will be: 49ers (October 20), Raiders (October 27), Tampa (November 4), Denver (November 10), Buffalo (November 17), Carolina (November 24), Raiders (November 29), Chargers (December 8), Cleveland (December 15), Houston (December 21), Steelers (December 25) and Denver (January 5).

NFL News: Andy Reid explains who made Patrick Mahomes a star quarterback with Chiefs

NFL News: Andy Reid explains who made Patrick Mahomes a star quarterback with Chiefs

It’s important to point that, from Weeks 15-17, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will have three huge games in a short span of ten days. That might take a toll just days before the start of the playoffs.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

