The Premier League is on the home stretch. Everton and Manchester United will face each other at Goodison Park, Liverpool in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), and to watch it in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The “Red Devils” are seventh in the Premier League, and with no Champions League and no FA Cup, they are aiming to qualify for next year's UCL. The team led by Ralf Rangnick is coming from a 1-1 draw with Leicester City. In turn, Manchester United will count on the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, who lost the last match because of flu-like symptoms. The Portuguese, who is a key player for the team, won Manchester United's player of the month award.

On the other hand, the “Blues” are struggling in the tournament. Since the arrival of Frank Lampard, they won only three games of 10. In addition, Everton are 17th in the Premier League dealing with the possibility of relegation to the second division.

Everton vs Manchester United: Date

Everton and Manchester United will face each other on Saturday, April 9 at Goodison Park. It will be the 100th time in the history of the Premier League that the Red Devils play at that stadium, which has been the Blues' home since 1892.

Everton vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5: 30 AM

PT: 4:40 AM

TV channels in the US and in Canada to watch Everton vs Manchester United

The game to be played between Everton and Manchester United in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options: Universo, USA Network, Universo Now. Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow the match by tuning DAZN.