Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, João Félix, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, and Kai Havertz are just some of the names Chelsea may clear from their books come the summer. The team is overflowing with players and salaries and will need to cut by literally having a fire sale at the end of the season.

Add to that Chelsea has 22 players currently on loan and with little future at the club for many of them. Mauricio Pochettino is reported as the next manager at Chelsea who has had a disastrous season going through three coaches in one season and now under Frank Lampard have lost four of their last 5 Premier League matches.

One player who may not be waiting around according to Globo Esporte is Thiago Silva who is willing to cancel his contract and return to Brazil.

Thiago Silva set to leave Chelsea?

The report indicates that the 38-year-old is ready to cancel his contract, which expires next season, and return to Fluminense this summer. Silva has been at Chelsea since 2020 and has played in 114 games.

Silva has won three titles at the club, all international, and has been one of the few solid rocks for a club in constant change like Chelsea. Without a manager in place finding out who stays and who goes is still up in the air, but Silva could make things easier for the club if they can offload his wages off their books.