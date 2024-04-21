Farense will face off against Benfica in a game corresponding to the Matchday 30 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga season. Check out here all the pertinent information regarding this captivating fixture, including options for viewing the match on television or streaming it live in your country.
This game could prove decisive. Sporting’s significant victory against Guimaraes widened the gap between them and Benfica to 10 points with only three Matchdays remaining. In other words, if “As Aguias” fail to win this match, they will effectively forfeit any chance of contending for the title.
Victory is imperative for Benfica, as it would narrow the gap to 7 points with 9 still up for grabs. Though challenging, they are determined to persevere until the final whistle. Their opponents, Farense, are keen to secure points to avoid relegation at the season’s end.
Farense vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:15 PM
Australia: 5:15 AM (April 23)
Canada: 3:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 PM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Mexico: 1:15 PM
Netherlands: 9:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
South Africa: 9:15 PM
Spain: 9:15 PM
UK: 8:15 PM
USA: 3:15 PM (ET)
Farense vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Australia: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
France: beIN Sports 3, Free, RTPi, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, RTPi
International: Triller TV+, Shahid, Bet365, GOLTV Play, Onefootball
Italy: DAZN Italy
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP Africa
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
United Kingdom: RTPi
USA: Fubo (free trial), GolTV Espanol, GOLTV RTPi