Farense and Benfica will face each other for the Matchday 30 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

This game could prove decisive. Sporting’s significant victory against Guimaraes widened the gap between them and Benfica to 10 points with only three Matchdays remaining. In other words, if “As Aguias” fail to win this match, they will effectively forfeit any chance of contending for the title.

Victory is imperative for Benfica, as it would narrow the gap to 7 points with 9 still up for grabs. Though challenging, they are determined to persevere until the final whistle. Their opponents, Farense, are keen to secure points to avoid relegation at the season’s end.

Farense vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:15 PM

Australia: 5:15 AM (April 23)

Canada: 3:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Mexico: 1:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

South Africa: 9:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

UK: 8:15 PM

USA: 3:15 PM (ET)

Farense vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Australia: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

France: beIN Sports 3, Free, RTPi, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, RTPi

International: Triller TV+, Shahid, Bet365, GOLTV Play, Onefootball

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP Africa

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi

USA: Fubo (free trial), GolTV Espanol, GOLTV RTPi