Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks live in the USA: 2024 NBA Cup game

The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks in a thrilling 2024 NBA Cup game. Fans won’t want to miss a second of this action-packed showdown, with game times and streaming details available here to ensure they catch all the excitement from start to finish.

The Golden State Warriors are gearing up for their NBA Cup debut after a dominant win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, which improved their record to 8-2 and solidified their spot as one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Led by Steph Curry, the Warriors are hoping to make a strong push in the tournament, aiming for a successful start. Standing in their way are the Dallas Mavericks, who are looking to bounce back after a narrow 2-point loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Mavs will be eager to shake off that defeat and open their NBA Cup campaign on a high note.

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks match be played?

Golden State Warriors will face Dallas Mavericks this Tuesday, November 12, in a 2024 NBA Cup game. The game will start at 10:00 PM (ET).

Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks – Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA Cup matchup between Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT.