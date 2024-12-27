Former Juventus star David Trezeguet chooses the greatest soccer player of all time

David Trezeguet, a legendary figure in global soccer during the late 1990s and early 2000s, earned a reputation for his prolific scoring and ability to shine on the biggest stages. With a career that allowed him to compete alongside and against some of the best players in history, the former Juventus icon is no stranger to discussions about the sport’s greatest talents.

For Trezeguet, the answer is clear: Lionel Messi. “He’s the greatest of all time. I’ve never seen anyone like him. He inspires the world. Messi deserves to be a World Champion,” Trezeguet told TyC Sports on December 17, 2022, just one day before Argentina’s unforgettable World Cup final against France in Qatar.

“I’m French, but I would love for Messi to lift the World Cup because he deserves it for his entire career. Right now, he’s leading a team with a lot of character,” he added.

Trezeguet found himself in a rare position during the 2022 World Cup final, caught between his French roots and his Argentinian ancestry. The former striker had a brief stint in Argentina’s first division with Platense before making his name in Europe. As part of the French national team, he won the 1998 World Cup and the UEFA Euro 2000, where his iconic golden goal secured victory over Italy.

David Trezeguet of France celebrate the second goal during the final of the Football European Championships (Euro 2000) between France and Italy. (IMAGO / Newscom World)

Despite his deep ties to France, Trezeguet’s respect for Messi’s brilliance transcended national allegiance, showcasing just how much the Argentine’s impact resonates across borders.

Defending Messi against PSG criticism

Trezeguet also addressed the criticism Messi faced during his time at Paris Saint–Germain, highlighting that France failed to fully appreciate the Argentine’s unique talents.

“France never appreciated his talent,” Trezeguet said. “I believe France, in hindsight, is very dissatisfied with the fact that Messi didn’t stay at PSG. The criticism was harsh, especially from former teammates of mine now working in television. Defending Messi, defending his talent and the magic of soccer—it’s going to take France a long time to give him the recognition he deserves.”

A legacy of excellence

David Trezeguet’s career was filled with remarkable achievements. Over 562 professional appearances, he scored 273 goals and won numerous honors. On the international stage, he lifted the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 UEFA Eurocup, with his decisive golden goal in the latter standing out as a career-defining moment.

At the club level, Trezeguet claimed two Ligue 1 titles with Monaco and two Serie A championships with Juventus, along with an Italian Super Cup. He remained loyal to Juventus during the challenging period of their relegation to Serie B, further solidifying his legendary status with the club.