Even though the 2021-22 La Liga trophy seems all but secured for Real Madrid, Barcelona are still alive in the title race and have a few games left to secure a place in the next UEFA Champions League. Check out here the next games for Xavi Hernandez's side.

The 2021-22 will probably go down as one of the most complicated seasons for FC Barcelona in recent years. Haunted by a financial crisis that prevented them from making big-name signings in the summer, the Cules' first year since the departure of Lionel Messi has been extremely challenging.

Ronald Koeman only lasted for a few games before Joan Laporta showed him the exit door, but it took some time for Xavi Hernandez to turn things around. Barca have failed to make the UEFA Champions League knockout phase for the first time in more than two decades and were relegated to the Europa League.

Their performances have certainly improved in the domestic league, though, as the Catalans have suddenly found themselves on pace to fight for the La Liga title. However, their aspirations might be in danger with only seven games left.

FC Barcelona schedule: What are their next games in the 2021-22 La Liga?

Real Madrid seems to be just a few steps away from regaining the Spanish league trophy, but Barcelona still have a lot to play for this season regardless of their championship hopes. Even if Los Blancos win the title, Xavi's side needs to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League.

This season has proven that there are no easy games for the Blaugrana and the final stretch is always the most difficult part of the season for any team, so Barcelona need to bring the best out in them to finish strongly. These are their next La Liga games this season: