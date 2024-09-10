Trending topics:
When was the last time Colombia beat Argentina in World Cup Qualifiers?

Colombia secured a 2-1 victory over Argentina in Barranquilla during Matchday 8 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The last time Los Cafeteros were able to do so was 17 years ago.

Johan Mojica of Colombia heads the ball against Nahuel Molina of Argentina during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match
Johan Mojica of Colombia heads the ball against Nahuel Molina of Argentina during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match

By Natalia Lobo

Colombia defeated Argentina 2-1 in Barranquilla for Matchday 8 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Yerson Mosquera and James Rodriguez were the scorers for the hosts, while Nico Gonzalez scored the only goal for the visitors. Los Cafeteros didn’t beat Argentina in Qualifiers since 2007 with an identical score.

During that game, which was played in Bogotá on November 20, Colombia won with goals by Rubén Darío Bustos and Dayro Moreno. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi scored the only goal for La Albiceleste.

Developing story.

Natalia Lobo

