When was the last time Colombia beat Argentina in World Cup Qualifiers?

Colombia defeated Argentina 2-1 in Barranquilla for Matchday 8 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Yerson Mosquera and James Rodriguez were the scorers for the hosts, while Nico Gonzalez scored the only goal for the visitors. Los Cafeteros didn’t beat Argentina in Qualifiers since 2007 with an identical score.
During that game, which was played in Bogotá on November 20, Colombia won with goals by Rubén Darío Bustos and Dayro Moreno. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi scored the only goal for La Albiceleste.
Developing story.
Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.