Following a shocking loss to Cadiz in the final game of Matchday 32, Barcelona's title aspirations are in danger as they failed to reduce the distance with Real Madrid. Check out here the 2021-22 La Liga standings and what do these teams need to become champions.

Xavi Hernandez has suddenly brought hope back to Barcelona when it looked like the season was over for them. However, the Cules' poor start to the season may prove costly as they are still far behind Real Madrid in the La Liga standings.

Just four days after a frustrating Europa League elimination at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt, the Catalans suffered another defeat at the Camp Nou when Cadiz beat them 1-0 on Matchday 32 of the Spanish top-flight.

A few months back, it looked impossible for Barca to have any title aspirations. That has changed with Xavi, though, as the team went unbeaten for 15 games since December and won seven in a row before the Cadiz loss. Now, however, the outlook is once again disencouraging. Check out how things stand in La Liga.

La Liga standings: How far behind Real Madrid are Barcelona?

With their latest defeat to Cadiz, Barcelona are 15 points behind Real Madrid - although they have one game in hand. It is still a very favorable difference for the Merengues, as they are 15 points above Sevilla and Atletico Madrid as well.

What do Real Madrid need to become champions? When can they secure the La Liga title?

The outlook is very encouraging for Carlo Ancelotti's men, as they depend on themselves to get their hands on the trophy. But considering that Barcelona still have a game in hand and therefore can claim 21 points, they may have to wait to clinch the title - but not too much.

Real Madrid only need to claim 7 points to secure the 2021-22 La Liga title. If they surpass the 81-point mark they will automatically secure the La Liga championship. But if Barcelona don't win the game they have in hand, Los Blancos could claim the title even earlier.

Sevilla and Atletico can claim, at best, 18 points. That leaves them practically out of the battle, as Real Madrid would only need a win and a draw to destroy their aspirations - or even less if they drop points. Things are slightly different with Barcelona, who have seven remaining games instead of six. But then again, Madrid can get the job done by themselves even if Xavi's men don't drop any more points. If they do so, Ancelotti's boys will need even less to be crowned.

Real Madrid schedule: How many games they have left in 2021-22 La Liga?

If their title rivals win their next two games, Real Madrid could only secure the title on May 8 against Atletico Madrid. But if Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico drop points, the Merengues could celebrate a league triumph even sooner. These are their next La Liga games this season:

April 20 - Osasuna (away)

April 30 - Espanyol (home)

May 8 - Atletico Madrid (a)

May 11 - Levante (h)

May 15 - Cadiz (a)

May 22 - Betis (h)

Barcelona schedule: Barca's next games in 2021-22 La Liga

It looks like Barcelona will need to pull off a miracle to win the La Liga title this season. However, they still have seven games left to try and have a strong finish to the campaign, and if it's with a trophy even better.