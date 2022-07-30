FC Dallas play against LA Galaxy today at Toyota Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 23. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

FC Dallas are ready to face LA Galaxy, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 23 game will take place at Toyota Stadium today, July 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). Both teams are fighting to stay in the top seven spots. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

FC Dallas have a positive record with 8-8-6 overall and a recent victory against Real Salt Lake on the road, that was the only victory in the last five games for FC Dallas although they lost only one game the team just collected six points.

LA Galaxy continue to fight despite poor results, they won a recent game against Atlanta United that ended a losing streak of three consecutive weeks. But there is still a long way to go if the LA Galaxy will play in the upcoming 2022 MLS playoffs.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas.

Location: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Storylines

FC Dallas have held their own during July with three draws, one loss and a recent win against Real Salt Lake. That recent game was heavy as FC Dallas scored an early goal at the 14th minute and after neither side was able to score another goal, the game was stopped by some hard defensive work. FC Dallas are scoring an average of 1.45 goals per game.

LA Galaxy won a recent game against Atlanta United with goals scored by Kevin Cabral at 7th minute and Dejan Joveljic at 96th minute. Atlanta United tried to stop LA Galaxy with multiple defensive fouls that ultimately cost the team four yellow cards. LA Galaxy are scoring an average of 1.43 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are KTXA Dallas, Spectrum SportsNet, lagalaxy.com, fcdallas.com, ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Predictions And Odds

FC Dallas are favorites at home with 2.10 odds that will pay $210 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have strong record but the visitors are coming off a losing streak. LA Galaxy are underdogs with 3.40 odds. The draw is offered at 3.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Over 2.5 goals.

BetMGM FC Dallas 2.10 Draw 3.10 / 2.5 LA Galaxy 3.40

* Odds via BetMGM.