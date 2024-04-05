The Monterrey manager spoke to Mexican media upon Rayados return and their 2-1 series lead over Inter Miami and Lionel Messi.

Fernando Ortiz is the man of the hour in the Inter Miami – Monterrey series of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. Despite his side taking a 2-1 leg 1 advantage and Inter Miami needing two away goals to qualify, “Tano” Ortiz made sure to go after the Messi machine well before a ball was kicked.

Fernando Ortiz had made pre-match comments regarding the officiating and how it wasn’t a “business” to make certain calls in favor of Rayados. That did not sit well with Lionel Messi who spoke to the manager after the first leg.

The truth of the matter is in a tight match at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami fell 2-1 and have a huge uphill mountain to climb to win the series.

Fernando Ortiz on Messi comments

Upon his return to Mexico with his team, Fernando Ortiz addressed the “argument” he had with Lionel Messi. “What happened (with Messi) will stay there (locker room), there all the things the media talks about am not going to comment on them.

When asked about Rayados filing against Messi, Fernando Ortiz stated “am not aware of that.” When questioned again about his pre-game comments the Rayados coach stated, “I always had the best intentions.”

Inter Miami are back in MLS play on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids, while Monterrey take on Cruz Azul on Sunday.