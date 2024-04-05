The former RSL legend now assistant gave an update on Lionel Messi and his availability against the Colorado Rapids tomorrow night.

For MLS, Inter Miami, and soccer fans in general it seems like a dog’s age since Lionel Messi played a match in an Inter Miami jersey. The Argentine’s numbers when on the field are something to bet your house on, between MLS league play and Concacaf Champions Cup, Messi has 5 goals in 5 games.

Since then, his nagging muscle injury has kept him out of 5 matches for his club, and 2 for country. In that time period Inter Miami, despite its other star power has a woeful, 1-3-1 record, Tata Martino’s side has huge difficulty winning when Messi is not on the field.

Now against the .500 (2-2-2) Colorado Rapids who are seventh in the MLS West, assistant coach Javi Morales provided an uninspiring update on the Argentine who could miss his sixth match in a row.

Update on Lionel Messi vs. Rapids

Morales indicated, “(Messi) trains every day, he takes the field, trains with the physical trainers, depending on how he feels, he trains with the group, lately he’s been training in a lot of sessions.”

All signs point to Messi being absent once again for his club in what is a must win game for Inter Miami to not lose ground in the MLS East where they are second with 11 points with a 3-2-2 record.

Colorado Rapids

The Colorado Rapids on the other hand are on a two-game losing streak having lost to the Houston Dynamo and LAFC in the last two match days.

The Rapids have restructured themselves under Chris Armas, with no designated players, the club has relied on Americans who had a difficult time adjusting to European soccer with the returns of Sam Vines, Djordje Mihailovic, and Zack Steffen.