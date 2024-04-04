Monterrey coach Fernando Ortiz looked concerned about the refereeing before the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, but praised Inter Miami star Lionel Messi after the game.

Monterrey manager heated the Concacaf Champions Cup series against Inter Miami by suggesting his side should be worried on how Lionel Messi‘s presence could influence the refereeing.

“I hope the guys understand that he’s just another opponent, another player. Because then comes everything else. The referee, the setting, the people. Everything surrounding Messi can lead to sporting and non-sporting decisions. Was I clear? I don’t know if it’s detrimental, but the business is there,” Ortiz toldSantiago Fourcade in Futbol Prohibido.

“We all know that, it’s not like I’m saying something we don’t all know. I understand the business, yes. Do I agree with it? No. We all know that football is a business. We, in terms of sports, we’ll go to win. After that, I can’t control other things.”

Messi was ultimately ruled out for the first leg of the quarterfinal tie on Wednesday, with Rayados claiming a 2-1 come-from-behind victory at Chase Stadium. In his post-match presser, Ortiz changed the tune, showing nothing but praise for his fellow countryman.

“We were hoping he could play today. Unfortunately, he didn’t. I consider him the best of all time, and hopefully Messi can be in the return leg,” Ortiz said. “The series is still very wide open. I admire Leo, I’ve said it. I would like to face him to see him, but above all, I’m interested in my team winning.”

Messi misses 4th straight game as Inter Miami lose to Monterrey

Messi rejoined team practice Tuesday, but he ended up watching the first leg on the sidelines anyway. Speaking to reporters after the game, Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino explained the decision to keep Leo out.

“Messi was not fit enough for this match,” Martino said, via Mundo Albiceleste. “We will go game after game to see how he feels. We didn’t want to risk him today.”

The 8x Ballon d’Or winner hasn’t played since March 13, when he was subbed off 50 minutes into the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 against Nashville SC.

The Argentine star is recovering from a hamstring injury, and while he’s already back at full practice, the team wants to make sure he’s 100% fit before sending the star to the field again.

Messi, Inter Miami with work to do to in the Concacaf Champions Cup

With Monterrey winning 2-1 in Fort Lauderdale, Inter Miami find themselves in a tough spot for the rematch. Since the away goal rule is still a thing in this competition, the Herons need to score at least two goals to keep their continental hopes alive.

Messi’s presence remains uncertain as Martino said he will be a game by game decision, with Miami first playing Colorado on Saturday. The second leg against Rayados will be on April 10 in Mexico.