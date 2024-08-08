Ferrari president John Elkann compares his star driver to legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Find out all the details here!

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has confirmed the signing of Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season. In an exclusive interview, Elkann compared the British driver to some of the sport’s biggest legends, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Hamilton, who currently races for Mercedes, has once again shown his talent by taking two wins this season. His arrival at Ferrari marks a new chapter in his career and promises an exciting battle for the championship.

Elkann has assured that the English driver does not come to Maranello to retire, but to compete at the highest level and add more titles to his record. “Hamilton and Ferrari have met at the perfect time,” Elkann said. “He comes to us to win, and with him, we become stronger to face the challenges of the future.”

The comparison with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The president of Ferrari has highlighted the longevity of great athletes as a fundamental quality to achieve success. “Just look at Djokovic, Federer, Hamilton, Ronaldo and Messi,” Elkann said. “These athletes have overcome physical limitations thanks to enormous willpower.”

Lewis Hamilton, like these great champions, has shown that age is just a number. The British driver remains one of the fastest on the grid and his arrival at Ferrari promises a new era of success for the Italian team.

Hamilton: A historic signing for Formula 1

The signing of Lewis Hamilton by Ferrari is one of the most important moves in the recent history of Formula 1. The combination of the British driver’s talent with Ferrari’s experience and passion promises to offer fans exciting races and a hotly contested world championship. With Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the wheel, Ferrari aspires to regain the dominance it had in the 50s and 60s.