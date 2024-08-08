Ferrari chairman John Elkann has confirmed the signing of Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season. In an exclusive interview, Elkann compared the British driver to some of the sport’s biggest legends, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Hamilton, who currently races for Mercedes, has once again shown his talent by taking two wins this season. His arrival at Ferrari marks a new chapter in his career and promises an exciting battle for the championship.
Elkann has assured that the English driver does not come to Maranello to retire, but to compete at the highest level and add more titles to his record. “Hamilton and Ferrari have met at the perfect time,” Elkann said. “He comes to us to win, and with him, we become stronger to face the challenges of the future.”
The comparison with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
The president of Ferrari has highlighted the longevity of great athletes as a fundamental quality to achieve success. “Just look at Djokovic, Federer, Hamilton, Ronaldo and Messi,” Elkann said. “These athletes have overcome physical limitations thanks to enormous willpower.”
Lewis Hamilton, like these great champions, has shown that age is just a number. The British driver remains one of the fastest on the grid and his arrival at Ferrari promises a new era of success for the Italian team.
Hamilton: A historic signing for Formula 1
The signing of Lewis Hamilton by Ferrari is one of the most important moves in the recent history of Formula 1. The combination of the British driver’s talent with Ferrari’s experience and passion promises to offer fans exciting races and a hotly contested world championship. With Hamilton and CharlesLeclerc at the wheel, Ferrari aspires to regain the dominance it had in the 50s and 60s.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.