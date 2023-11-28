Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Feyenoord, the Dutch Eredivisie giants, are seeking to secure their place in the knockout stages of the 2023-2024 Champions League, while Atlético Madrid, the Spanish La Liga powerhouse, aim to maintain their top spot in the group. The two sides will face each other today at Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam in a match for the 5th round of the Group E.

Feyenoord are in a situation where they need to win this game to steal the second spot of the Group E standings, they have 6 points in the 3rd spot, but Lazio have 7 points in the 2nd spot. The most recent game for Feyenoord was a loss against Lazio by 0-1.

Atletico Madrid are comfortable in the first spot with 8 points, but that does not guarantee them a direct classification since if they lose the last two games of the group stage they would have to aspire only to the Europa League Play-offs.

Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 28 at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam. Atlético Madrid, under the guidance of the experienced Diego Simeone, are determined to make a deep run in the Champions League. The Spanish club has a rich history in European competitions, having won several continental trophies and reached the Champions League final on three occasions (1974, 2014 and 2016).

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 29

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 29

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 29

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 29

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 29

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 29

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 29

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 29

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 29

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 29

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports 2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, discovery+

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 254, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, TNT Go, HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 6 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App, discovery+

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX, CBS Sports Network