Feyenoord, the Dutch Eredivisie giants, are seeking to secure their place in the knockout stages of the 2023-2024 Champions League, while Atlético Madrid, the Spanish La Liga powerhouse, aim to maintain their top spot in the group. The two sides will face each other today at Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam in a match for the 5th round of the Group E.
Feyenoord are in a situation where they need to win this game to steal the second spot of the Group E standings, they have 6 points in the 3rd spot, but Lazio have 7 points in the 2nd spot. The most recent game for Feyenoord was a loss against Lazio by 0-1.
Atletico Madrid are comfortable in the first spot with 8 points, but that does not guarantee them a direct classification since if they lose the last two games of the group stage they would have to aspire only to the Europa League Play-offs.
Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 28 at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam. Atlético Madrid, under the guidance of the experienced Diego Simeone, are determined to make a deep run in the Champions League. The Spanish club has a rich history in European competitions, having won several continental trophies and reached the Champions League final on three occasions (1974, 2014 and 2016).
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 29
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 29
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 29
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 29
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 29
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 29
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 29
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 29
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 29
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 29
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports 2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, discovery+
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 254, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, TNT Go, HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4
Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 6 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 6, discovery+ App, discovery+
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX, CBS Sports Network