Lionel Messi has been extraordinary for Inter Miami. Now, just a few days before the start of 2024 Copa America, FIFA remembered one of his biggest records.

Lionel Messi is 36-years old and, even with age as a key factor, the Argentine star is dominating the MLS with Inter Miami. Now, he is ready for his next challenge: the 2024 Copa America.

Argentina are favorites to win the tournament, but, there will be many tough rivals such as Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay. Furthermore, what happens in the competition could determine another big decision for Messi’s future.

Although Leo is performing at an extraordinary level, no one knows for sure if he’ll play in the 2026 World Cup. That’s why, during the last few weeks, FIFA is pushing a little bit trying to ‘convince’ him.

From a marketing standpoint, FIFA would love say goodbye to Messi in such a grand stage like the World Cup. In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo is also in this uncertain scenario.

FIFA praises Lionel Messi (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi: FIFA remembers one of his most amazing records

Considering Lionel Messi might become the first player to compete in six World Cups, FIFA decided to praise one of his greatest achievements in the middle of a huge marketing campaign toward the 2026 tournament.

Through the official World Cup Twitter account in English, FIFA boasted the record that only the Argentine ’10’ holds in the history of soccer with a very special message.

“Only one player has provided an assist in five World Cup editions. That player is Lionel Messi.” It’s important to remember that, in total, Leo has scored thirteen goals and provided eight assists in World Cup tournaments. He’s participated in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions.