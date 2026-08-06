Report: UEFA continue boycott of FIFA competitions as Gianni Infantino loses confidence in Europe

UEFA's relationship with FIFA is not getting better, as the European confederation is willing to continue their boycott as protest against Gianni Infantino

UEFA was the first confederation to boycott FIFA competitions due to Gianni Infantino‘s attempt to privatize the World Cup. Now, new reports indicate that even if the FIFA president backtracked his plans, the European confederation is still not trusting him, so the boycott might continue.

Per Ben Jacobs of Talk Sport, UEFA will continue their boycott. “UEFA’s associations were very clear about the conditions attached to the non participation in FIFA competitions.

“First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn and secondly, assurances have to be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again.

Advertisement

“These conditions have not been met. In addition, UEFA made it abundantly clear in it’s statement on Saturday that it has lost confidence in Gianni Infantino’s presidency. That position holds. Yesterday’s announcement that some people employed by the FIFA President (and whose careers depend on his favour) agree with him changes nothing.”

UEFA is not the only one keeping the boycott

Per Martyn Ziegler of The Times, “Concacaf federations’ overwhelming response to Infantino’s statement is that they have lost confidence in the FIFA president.” Infantino’s time as FIFA’s president might be coming to a dramatic end.

The English FA has formally withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino.



UEFA's boycott of all FIFA tournaments also still stands, stating that conditions have not been met, and making it clear there is no confidence in Gianni Infantino's presidency ❌ pic.twitter.com/VjHJ1ff5IY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 6, 2026

Advertisement

While soccer is a business, this was seen as pure greed by Infantino. So much so, that he jeopardized one of the most treasured things in sports: transparency and fair play. Hence, he’s been left with little to no allies, and with huge opposition.

When does Infantino’s tenure end?

Gianni Infantino‘s current term as FIFA president will end in March 2027. At first it was believed that he was heavily endorsed to run for a fourth term.

However, if FIFA is getting boycotted strictly because of him, his future might be really cloudy. Without UEFA, FIFA loses most of the soccer juggernauts. Hence, FIFA is at a crossroads.