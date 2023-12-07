Lionel Messi had a spectacular impact after his arrival to Inter Miami in the MLS and, with the Argentine national team, he is a favorite to win the 2024 Copa America. Therefore, one of the big questions is whether the legend will attempt to play in the 2026 World Cup.

Just a few days ago, Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or and was proclaimed by the famous Time magazine as the Athlete of the Year. It’s all a direct consequence of his triumph in Qatar and the revolution he has produced forthe sport in the United States.

Now, the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, has made a very special request to Lionel Messi thinking about that World Cup which will be played in less than three years.

Considering the current scenario, 2026 could be the last dance for him and Cristiano Ronaldo. “I hope that Messi will be present at the next World Cup, the one after that and the 2034 World Cup. Until the time he wants” were the words by Infantino during an interview with DSports.

Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 World Cup?

The World Cup will take place in June 2026 and, when the tournament begins, Lionel Messi would be just a few days away from turning 39. Therefore, the challenge will be enormous as he attempts to reach peak physical condition for a highly demanding competition.

In recent weeks, Messi has been very cautious in his statements when asked about that possibility. The star has confirmed that the main goal is the 2024 Copa America, although he has not completely ruled out the World Cup. This is what he said in a recent interview with Star+.

“I’m not thinking about the World Cup, but I also don’t say 100% that I won’t be there because anything can happen. Due to age and normal circumstances, it’s likely that I won’t be there, but we’ll see how things go. Maybe we do well in the Copa America, and everything falls into place for me to continue, or maybe not. I can’t say yes or no.”

Lionel Messi will play in the 2024 Copa America

What is a certainty is that Lionel Messi will play in the 2024 Copa America, which will take place from June 20th to July 14th in the United States. Argentina are favorites to win the tournament.

It’s important to remember that this is a special edition of the Copa America as CONMEBOL invited six teams from CONCACAF to participate in the tournament. That’s why the competition truly brings together the best squads from across the entire continent.

14 participants are already qualified: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United States, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The last two participants will be the winners of these single elimination games which will be played on March: Costa Rica vs Honduras and Canada vs Trinidad & Tobago.