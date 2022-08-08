Flamengo take on Corinthians at Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho in Rio de Janeiro for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Flamengo vs Corinthians: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg

Flamengo and Corinthians meet in a Quarter-finals Second Leg game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho in Rio de Janeiro. The home team wants to seal their pass to the next round at home. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Flamengo were lethal during the first leg game of the Quarter-finals Second Leg, they won 2-0 but that advantage is not big compared to what the visitors could do to steal their pass to the next round.

Corinthians suffered during the game against Flamengo as despite the good defensive work the team allowed a goal in each half. Corinthians drew a recent game in the Seria A season against Avai on the road.

Flamengo vs Corinthians: Date

Flamengo and Corinthians play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg on Tuesday, August 9 at Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho in Rio de Janeiro. The home team is not only a big favorite of their local league but also of this tournament, but the visitors know that they still have a small chance.

Flamengo vs Corinthians: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Flamengo vs Corinthians at the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg

This game for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarter-finals Second Leg, Flamengo and Corinthians at the Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, August 9, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS