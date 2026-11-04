Flamengo vs Gremio: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Brasileirao game on November 4, 2026

Flamengo welcome Gremio to the Maracana for Matchday 34 of the 2026 Brasileirao. With the hosts fighting to protect their lead at the top and the visitors battling relegation, find out how to watch the Brazilian clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Flamengo vs Gremio Tournament Brasileirao Date Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Time 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Premiere

How to watch Flamengo vs Gremio in the USA

Soccer fans in the United States can watch the match live through Premiere, the broadcaster listed for this particular game in the American market.

Can I watch Flamengo vs Gremio for free?

There is no confirmed way to watch Flamengo vs Gremio for free in the United States. The match is listed on Premiere, which requires a paid subscription to access its live Brasileirao coverage.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Flamengo host Gremio on Wednesday, November 4, at the Maracana in a Matchday 34 fixture of the 2026 Brasileirao, with both teams facing very different challenges in the final stretch of the season.

The Rio de Janeiro club leads the standings with 73 points from 33 games, three ahead of Palmeiras, while Gremio have 37 points and are fighting to move away from the relegation zone. With only five rounds remaining after this match, the result could have major implications at both ends of the table.

Samuel Lino of Flamengo during the Brasileirao 2026 match (Source: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

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Leonardo Jardim‘s Flamengo arrive after an emphatic 4-1 victory over Vasco in the latest Rio derby. The result helped the Rubro-Negro maintain their advantage over Palmeiras, who drew 0-0 against Santos.

Flamengo now have an opportunity to extend their lead to six points before their closest title rival plays on Thursday. With the championship entering its decisive stage, dropping points at home could give Palmeiras an important opportunity to close the gap.

Gremio, meanwhile, arrive in Rio de Janeiro after winning three consecutive matches across competitions, including a 2-0 victory against Athletico-PR in the Brasileirao and a 2-0 win over Atletico-MG in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinals.

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However, their league position remains precarious. The team returned to the relegation zone after Internacional and Mirassol won their respective matches on Tuesday, November 3. Consequently, Renato Portaluppi‘s side needs points to improve its chances of remaining in the top flight.

Flamengo vs Gremio: Predicted Lineups

Flamengo (4-2-3-1): Agustin Rossi; Ayrton Lucas, Leo Pereira, Leo Ortiz, Guillermo Varela; Jorginho, Erick Pulgar; Samuel Lino, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Jorge Carrascal; Pedro.

Gremio (3-4-3): Gabriel Grando; Walter Kannemann, Wallace, Gustavo Martins; Caio Paulista, Mathias Villasanti, Erick Noriega, Joao Pedro; Jose Enamorado, Martin Braithwaite, Tete.

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What time is the Flamengo vs Gremio match?

The Flamengo vs Gremio match kicks off on Wednesday, November 4, at 5:30 PM ET at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: