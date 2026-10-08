Santos vs Flamengo: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Brasileirao game on October 8, 2026

Santos host Flamengo at Vila Belmiro in the 29th round of the 2026 Brasileirao, with the leaders chasing another key result and the hosts riding a strong run. Here is how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Santos vs Flamengo Tournament Brasileirao Date Thursday, October 8, 2026 Time 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fanatiz, Premiere

How to watch Santos vs Flamengo in the USA

In the United States, the match will be available to stream live on Premiere and Fanatiz, with current U.S. TV listings confirming the platform as the broadcaster for the game.

Can I watch Santos vs Flamengo for free?

No, there is currently no legal way to watch Santos vs Flamengo for free in the USA. The match is available through Fanatiz and Premiere, both of which require a paid subscription or access through an eligible service.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Santos and Flamengo meet at Vila Belmiro in the 29th round of the 2026 Brasileirao, with both clubs entering the matchup in strong form but fighting for very different objectives.

Flamengo sit at the top of the table with 60 points, three ahead of Palmeiras, and are unbeaten in their last seven league matches, with six wins and one draw. A positive result in Santos would help Leonardo Jardim‘s side protect its lead during the decisive stretch of the championship.

Pedro of Flamengo (Source: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

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Santos, meanwhile, have climbed to eighth place with 41 points after winning five consecutive Brasileirao matches. The Peixe have gone seven games without a defeat and are now targeting a place in the 2027 Copa Libertadores, while Cuca has also identified winning the second round as another objective.

Interestingly, Santos and Flamengo are tied on 20 points at the top of the second-round standings, adding another layer to Thursday’s matchup.

The first meeting between the sides this season ended in a 3-1 Flamengo victory at the Maracana, but the historical matchup is relatively balanced. According to the CBF, the clubs have met 85 times in Brasileirao history, with Flamengo holding a narrow 34-28 advantage in wins, while 23 matches ended in draws.

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What time is the Santos vs Flamengo match?

The Santos vs Flamengo match kicks off today, October 8, at 6:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 7:30 PM in Brazil and will be played at Vila Belmiro. Here are the local start times across the United States: