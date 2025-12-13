Trending topics:
soccer

Flamengo vs Pyramids FC LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! PSG wait for the winner at FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025

Flamengo face Pyramids FC in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025, with Paris Saint-Germain waiting for the winner in the next round. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates as both teams compete for a place in the final. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action as it happens.

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Guillermo Varela of Flamengo.
© Buda Mendes / Getty ImagesGuillermo Varela of Flamengo.

Flamengo face Pyramids FC in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025, with a place in the final against PSG on the line. After lifting the Derby of the Americas with a victory over Cruz Azul, the Brazilian giants arrive in Qatar as clear favorites, but knockout soccer once again promises little margin for error and plenty of uncertainty.

Flamengo, led by Filipe Luis, are riding an impressive run of form. The Brazilian side recently claimed the CONMEBOL Libertadores title after defeating Palmeiras in the final and, just four days later, added the Brasileirao crown to their trophy haul. Their momentum continued in the Intercontinental Cup, where they edged Cruz Azul 2-1 to secure another international title and book their place in this decisive matchup.

Pyramids FC earned their spot in the tournament after being crowned champions of the CAF Champions League and have already proven their credentials on the global stage. The Egyptian side cruised past Auckland City with a 3-0 win and then eliminated Al Ahli 3-1 to reach this round. Coached by Krunoslav Jurcic, Pyramids FC currently sit second in their domestic league and will look to defy the odds once more as they chase a historic berth in the final.

Advertisement

Pyramid FC confirmed lineup!

Here are the confirmed lineups for Pyramid FC against Flamengo.

Tweet placeholder

Flamengo confirmed lineup!

Here's Flamengo's confirmed lineup against Pyramid FC!

Tweet placeholder

Today's venue

Today’s match will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, also known as Al-Rayyan Stadium. Located in the Rawdat Al Jahhaniya district, the venue sits about nine kilometers northwest of the center of Al Rayyan and regularly hosts top-level soccer matches.

The stadium is home to Al-Rayyan Sports Club and has a seating capacity of 45,032, providing the stage for another high-profile night at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025.

Today's referees

Qatari referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim will be in charge of today’s FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 clash between Flamengo and Pyramids FC. He will be assisted by fellow Qatari officials Taleb Al Marri as first assistant and Saud Al Maqla as second assistant.

The fourth official will be Costa Rican referee Juan Calderon, with his compatriot Juan Carlos Mora serving as the assistant referee.

Start time and how to watch

Flamengo vs Pyramids FC will get underway at 12:00 PM ET (PT:09:00 AM)

Watch this FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 match between Flamengo and Pyramids live in the USA on Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Advertisement

Flamengo and Pyramids FC meet with a final spot on the line

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025!

Flamengo face Pyramids FC today in Qatar, with a place in the final against PSG at stake. Flamengo arrive as favorites after winning the Derby of the Americas, but Pyramids FC have already proven they can upset expectations.

Stay with us for key updates and minute-by-minute action as this decisive clash unfolds.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Jerry Jones' Cowboys could get two star players back for game vs Vikings
NFL

Jerry Jones' Cowboys could get two star players back for game vs Vikings

MLB Rumors: Following the arrival of Robert Suarez, Braves are reportedly linked to former 2-time All-Star player
MLB

MLB Rumors: Following the arrival of Robert Suarez, Braves are reportedly linked to former 2-time All-Star player

Alonso issues bold ‘no hesitation’ message after joining Orioles from NY Mets
MLB

Alonso issues bold ‘no hesitation’ message after joining Orioles from NY Mets

Colts’ Philip Rivers could play at 44: How many other QBs have played at that age in the NFL?
NFL

Colts’ Philip Rivers could play at 44: How many other QBs have played at that age in the NFL?

Better Collective Logo