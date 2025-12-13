Flamengo vs Pyramids FC LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! PSG wait for the winner at FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025

Flamengo face Pyramids FC in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025, with a place in the final against PSG on the line. After lifting the Derby of the Americas with a victory over Cruz Azul, the Brazilian giants arrive in Qatar as clear favorites, but knockout soccer once again promises little margin for error and plenty of uncertainty.

Flamengo, led by Filipe Luis, are riding an impressive run of form. The Brazilian side recently claimed the CONMEBOL Libertadores title after defeating Palmeiras in the final and, just four days later, added the Brasileirao crown to their trophy haul. Their momentum continued in the Intercontinental Cup, where they edged Cruz Azul 2-1 to secure another international title and book their place in this decisive matchup.

Pyramids FC earned their spot in the tournament after being crowned champions of the CAF Champions League and have already proven their credentials on the global stage. The Egyptian side cruised past Auckland City with a 3-0 win and then eliminated Al Ahli 3-1 to reach this round. Coached by Krunoslav Jurcic, Pyramids FC currently sit second in their domestic league and will look to defy the odds once more as they chase a historic berth in the final.