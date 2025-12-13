Where to watch Flamengo vs Pyramids FC live in the USA: 2025 Challenger Cup at FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Trending topics:
Flamengo will face Pyramids FC in the 2025 FIFA Challenger Cup. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Danilo of Flamengo
Flamengo will face off against Pyramids FC in the exiting 2025 FIFA Challenger Cup at the Intercontinental Cup. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the kickoff time and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Fresh off a season that cemented their place among the game’s elite, Flamengo head into their next test with momentum firmly on their side. The Rio de Janeiro powerhouse has already swept the Brasileirao and Copa Libertadores, then added another statement by defeating Cruz Azul.

Now, Fla turn the page to a new stage, lining up opposite African champions Pyramids FC in the FIFA Challenge Cup, a matchup that pits South America’s standard-bearer against a rising force eager to etch its name in history by knocking off a CONMEBOL heavyweight.

When will the Flamengo vs Pyramids FC match be played?

Flamengo will take on Pyramids FC in the 2025 FIFA Challenger Cup at the Intercontinental Cup final this Saturday, December 13. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET). 

Everton of Flamengo – Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Flamengo vs Pyramids FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Flamengo vs Pyramids FC in the USA

This 2025 FIFA Challenger Cup game between Flamengo and Pyramids FC will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
