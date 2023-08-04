It was a play that shocked the entire world, former Real Madrid star Marcelo unintentionally dropping his studs on the leg of Luciano Sánchez of Argentinos Juniors in a Copa Libertadores match. The result of the tackle was the dislocated knee of the Argentine defender.

Marcelo was red carded and showed considerable remorse for the play, even going to the Argentinos locker room to show his support and ask for forgiveness from Luciano Sánchez.

Sadly, According to Diario Ole, Fluminense are trying to take advantage of that good will and have asked Conmebol to take away Marcelo’s red card given that the former Brazilian national team star did not really want to injure the player.

Fluminense want Marcelo’s red card taken away

Fluminense will present video and images that prove their case to Conmebol, the intent is to have the red card taken away since they view the play as an unfortunate accident.

Fluminense has five days to present their case of which Conmebol will give a final ruling. Luciano Sánchez will miss up to a year as he rehabs his dislocated knee.