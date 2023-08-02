In an intense first leg match of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores between Brazilian side Fluminense and Argentine side Argentinos Juniors, the world was shocked by a brutal injury when former Real Madrid star Marcelo went in studs first on right back Luciano Sánchez who went in to defend the ball and injured his leg.



Marcelo who was trying to dribble past the 29-year-old but involuntarily stepped on his leg which caused Sánchez’s leg to bend completely. Marcelo was completely distraught at what he had seen and began to cry and cover his face.

The referee of the match issued Marcelo a red card due to lifting his foot and going studs first on Sánchez, but the Brazilian accepted his red card and later apologized for the incident.



Marcelo visits Argentinos Juniors locker room



After being red carded, Marcelo went directly to Argentinos Juniors locker room to see how Sánchez was doing and to inform the player he is available for whatever Sánchez may need. Marcelo and Sánchez exchanged phone numbers and Sánchez was rushed to the Finocchieto hospital.

Sánchez suffered a dislocated knee, and it is reported that it may take up to eight months to a year for Sánchez to be back on the pitch. Marcelo took to Twitter to state, “Today I have had to live through a very difficult moment on the pitch. I have inadvertently injured a colleague. I want to wish you the best possible recovery, Luciano Sánchez. All the strength in the world!”

The game itself ended in a stalemate 1-1 and will continue in Brazil on Tuesday August 8th.