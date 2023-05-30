Quincy Promes who began his career at Twente and later moved to Sevilla and Ajax is set to have a pretrial hearing for aassulting his cousin as well as answer questions regarding smuggling 1, 370 kilos of cocaine back in 2020.

The Prosecution believes Promes and a co-defendant of importing the drug in two batches via the Port of Antwerp in January 2020. The co-defendant was arrested on April 25 on suspicion of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Promes will not be at the pretrial since he is committed to his club Spartak Moscow, but reports indicate that the former Ajax man is afraid of being arrested upon arrival to the Netherlands.

Quincy Promes suspected of drug trafficking

Promes is also facing a charge of aggravated assault after stabbing his cousin at a family event in July of 2020. Dutch prosecutors stated in a statement, “The public prosecution service has demanded two years against a man who is suspected of stabbing his cousin in the knee.”

As the investigation began it became public knowledge that Promes phone was tapped, and through the wire tape the police discovered he had assaulted his cousin and seek two-years imprisonment for that crime. The case involving the assault is set for June of this year, while no word has been issued as to when the trail over the cocaine trafficking will begin.