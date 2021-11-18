The 29-year-old Netherlands national team player and Spartak Moscow forward has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault on his cousin according to reports.

Quincy Promes has been charged for the stabbing of his cousin in July 2020. The Netherlands and Spartak Moscow forward was arrested in December 2020 for the incident involving his cousin. Promes spent two days in jail before he was released by police. Nonetheless the investigation continued and now Promes has been brought up on charges.

During the time of the incident Promes was an Ajax player and at a family party it is reported by Dutch papers that Promes got into an argument with his cousin. Promes is then alleged to have stabbed his cousin with a knife and the stabbing caused serious injury.

Prome’s attorney has stated that Promes was not at the party in question and that the now Spartak Moscow player is "fully cooperating with the investigation". Here are more details of the case against Quincy Promes.

Quincy Promes charged with attempted murder

Quincy Promes is 29 years old and began his career at Twente in the Netherlands and he would play for Ajax, Sevilla, and Spartak Moscow, among others. Promes has played 50 times for the Netherlands netting 7 goals since 2014, being capped three times this year.

At the time of his arrest in December Promes spoke to Fox Sports and stated, "It was a shock for everyone, but I am glad I was released so quickly… I can't say more about it. I'm just as shocked as the rest of the world. It is something from my private life, I cannot say more about it...It feels good that people believe in me, that helps a lot. I don't want to waste any more energy on peripheral matters."

At the moment the case will be taken to court, but no date has been set for the proceedings.



