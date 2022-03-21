Ricardo Prasel once was the third-choice goalkeeper at Chelsea but he eventually retired and continued a sporting career at mixed martial arts. Recently, he won a fight in his debut at MMA organization KSW.

Many soccer players come and go unnoticed, regardless of the club they played for. Some may make their way to the world's top teams but for different reasons, not all of them find the room to succeed. Injuries can often stand in their way.

Ricardo Prasel used to be the third-choice goalkeeper at Chelsea but a hip injury forced him to retire early in his career. Born in Brazil on June 2, 1990 Prasel joined the Premier League outfit in 2009 but he quit soccer three years later to return home, where he would not only start college but also to practice jiu-jitsu.

Prasel would later begin a career in mixed martial arts and went on to fight around the world. Recently, the Brazilian defeated Michal Kita in his first apperance at the renowned MMA organization KSW. Back in the day, he used to train with the likes of Petr Cech and Didier Drogba.

Ricardo Prasel, from Chelsea to the octagon

Even though he didn't play a single official game for Chelsea's senior team, Prasel was the third goalkeeper behind Petr Cech and Hilario. After training, he would stay to defend free kicks from Didier Drogba and Michael Ballack.

It was during a loan spell at Belgian club RFC Liege that he suffered the career-ending injury, which eventually led him to begin a new career at MMA. Prasel has a record of 12-3 and seems to be happy with the way things turned out.

In an interview with ESPN in 2019, Prasel suggested that he would not change the way things have gone as he's happy with his MMA career. "My time in soccer was very good, but I would not trade that for my fight career,” Prasel said, as quoted by The Sun.