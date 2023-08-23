Neymar was supposed to be the next big thing, and for a time he was, rising from Santos in Brazil and Copa Libertadores triumphs to Barcelona being a part of the famed MSN connection between himself, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez. Then Neymar wanted the spotlight for himself and moved to PSG, where no one can claim Neymar was not a successful signing, winning countless titles, all domestic, with the club and being the club’s 4th all-time leading scorer.

Then a major bank breaking move to Al Hilal occurred and Neymar took his show on the road to the Saudi Pro League, which the Saudi government has spent as high as $10 billion on their soccer project.

Neymar’s move to the Saudi Pro League was heavily criticized, with many pundits stating that Neymar just went there for the money, while others have claimed that it would have taken a strange person to turn down $300 million for two years.

What did Paul Breitner say about Neymar?

For former Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Paul Breitner it was past time Neymar left the big stage of European club soccer, “Thank you, dear Saudis, for buying Mr. Neymar, one of the most dodgy footballers under the sun in recent years. One of the greatest footballers who only does theater, who only wants to mark territory. Terrible.”

Breitner continued on Blickpunkt Sport stating, Neymar “is a most deceitful germ. I have to say: thank you very much for not having to put up with him anymore”.

When does Neymar make his Saudi Pro League debut?

Neymar is currently injured and does not have a set date as to when he will play for Al Hilal, the Brazilian is also set to miss the first two games of Conmebol World Cup qualifying in September for Brazil. Neymar is currently out with an ankle injury.