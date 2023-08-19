Neymar has officially left PSG to start a new adventure with Al Hilal. The club from Saudi Arabia paid a massive €90 million transfer fee to sign the Brazilian star.

Though he is only 31-years old, the former Barcelona player chose money over quality following the path of names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema or Sadio Mane.

Once the supposed heir of Lionel Messi as best player in the world, Neymar was introduced at Al Hilal in a spectacular event which dazzled millions of fans around the globe.

Neymar gets spectacular drone introduction in Saudi Arabia

This Saturday, Neymar was introduced as the new star of Al Hilal. It was a massive celebration at Riyadh. The sound and light show totally surprised Ney which was smiling most of the time at the unexpected welcome.

In a spectacular image, dozens of drones flew over the sky to form Neymar’s face. The sequence was just amazing and, a few moments later, the Brazilian player took the field and got a standing ovation.

“I’m very happy for this welcome and this new challenge. I’m just impressed and very happy. I’ve comed to the biggest club o this country and I want to make history winning a lot of titles. I’m going to enjoy and I’m going to be happy.”

During the introduction, the drones also formed Neymar’s FIFA video game card and also ‘wrote’ in the sky a phrase full of hope: “Neymar is blue.” By the way, it was confirmed he’ll wear number 10 in his jersey.