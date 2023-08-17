Neymar is in Saudi Arabia, and he will play for Al-Hilal in an unprecedented move for the 31-year-old Brazilian who is still in the prime of his career. Neymar is set to earn in the range of $300 million in salary over the next two years, but he will have many perks, including three luxury cars.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed at the start of the year and was able to produce numbers that CR7 has accustomed many observers with for the last 15 years, with 14 goals in 19 matches.

Now in speaking with Al-Hilal’s social media team the Brazilian stated how Ronaldo was able to pioneer the moves of future stars to Saudi Arabia.

Neymar on Cristiano Ronaldo

“Obviously, when you face a challenge like this, your self-esteem increases and I’m here to help this league grow more and more. It’s already mutated a lot; they made a lot of signings and it will surely be very competitive.

“I think that Cristiano has been a pioneer in all this. They called him ‘crazy’, that this, that that, but it is showing that this league is growing more and more”.