Neymar’s move to Al-Hilal is slowly unraveling everything wrong behind what is happening in the Saudi Pro League. While Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami is based on a unique contract structure, Messi understands what he has signed up for, and is doing everything possible to be an ambassador for the sport in the United States.

Neymar seems to be ready to milk his move to Al -Hilal for all it’s worth, and while that is acceptable, it rings out the true motivations of some for going to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government has spent a total of $10 billion on their sports initiatives, but that is officially, unofficially they have to spend a lot more to keep their prize catches happy.

Not content with making nearly $300 million in 2 years and getting a ridiculous perk of near $550,000 per social media post just for speaking highly of Saudi Arabia, the 31-year-old Brazilian wants a wide range of luxury vehicles.

Neymar car request

According to The Sun, Neymar made a number of requests that include a mansion, private plane, and staff. He also has another checklist, his love of cars.

Neymar is said to have requested three luxury cars for himself and for his people to also have four Mercedes G Wagons and a Mercedes van with a personal driver.

The luxury cars Neymar wants are a Bentley Continental GP, an Aston Martin DBX and a Lamborghini Huracan.