NFL News: Russell Wilson has reportedly made a big admission on his future with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to build their roster for the 2025 NFL season, and one of the major issues to be resolved is the starting quarterback position. Last week, according to a report by Dejan Kovacevic, it was reported that the Black and Gold had decided that Russell Wilson would not be continuing with the team. However, in the last few hours, a statement from the 36-year-old veteran was released that does not close the chapter.

Wilson is days away from becoming a free agent, and there are no concrete signs of an extension offer from Pittsburgh. Justin Fields, who competed with Russ for the starting quarterback job throughout last season, would be a candidate to receive such an offer to remain with the Steelers next season.

Nothing is official yet in the Steelers. The offseason has just begun and Wilson has many possible scenarios in his future. The 36-year-old quarterback proved to be a standout player in the middle of last season and could be an interesting profile for other franchises. However, a source revealed that the former Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks has not been quiet at this point.

What Wilson reportedly said about his future with the Steelers

“I was with Russell Wilson on Friday and he feels like there’s a chance he’s gonna be back in Pittsburgh. He’s having conversations with the organization about the future and where it’s gonna go,” shared the NFL insider Adam Schefter on Pat McAfee Show, quoting Wilson’s words.

Russell Wilson had a great performance for the Steelers against the Bengals

“We’ll see what winds up happening, whether or not he’s back there. There’s a lot that’s gonna play out here, but I think he definitely thinks that he may be back in Pittsburgh,” Schefter declared. According to his information, Wilson had implied that not everything has been decided and he can be optimistic.

Wilson’s performance at the Steelers

Wilson joined the Steelers on a one-year deal before the start of the 2024 NFL season. The 36-year-old quarterback had missed the first six weeks of league play with a calf injury, but retained his job once he was cleared to play.

During the regular season, Wilson played in 11 games and completed 214 passes for 2482 yards and 16 passing touchdowns, while being intercepted five times. He also rushed for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns. His level went from high to low without being able to contribute offensively to a team that accumulated a streak of consecutive losses at the end of the campaign.