Yankees’ Luke Weaver opens up on facing Juan Soto with Mets in 2025 MLB season

The New York Yankees‘ key bullpen piece for the 2024 MLB season, Luke Weaver, is gearing up for a unique matchup: facing his former teammate, Juan Soto, now with the New York Mets.

Soto, along with Aaron Judge, was a key figure in the Yankees’ success last season. However, he decided to explore new horizons in free agency, creating unprecedented anticipation for next season.

Weaver, known for his usual smile, responded playfully when asked about facing Soto: “You happy about asking this first? You beat everybody to the punch on this one, didn’t you?” Weaver said, jokingly, via SNY Yankees Videos. “No, it’s gonna be fun. I’ve always enjoyed the battles that I’ve had in the past. I certainly liked when he was on my team and watching him battle for us. But it’ll be the same. It’ll be the challenge that you want.”

The Yankees will face Soto and the Mets for the first time in the Bronx on May 16-18. Soto’s return to Yankee Stadium is sure to generate great excitement, beyond the usual hype of the “Subway Series.” The two teams will meet again at Citi Field from July 4-6. “It’s going to be fun. I’ve always enjoyed the battles that I’ve had in the past. I certainly liked when he was on my team and watching him battle for us,” Weaver added.

Luke Weaver #30 of the New York Yankees pitches during the eighth inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Facing Juan Soto: A challenge for the best

Weaver compared facing Juan Soto to the challenge of going up against the Dodgers’ powerful hitters in the last World Series. “It’s like facing these guys in the playoffs. You had the Ohtanis, the Freemans, and the Betts. It’s not every day you get a lineup with three MVPs in a row,” Weaver said. “But I think the way you look at it is, ‘Do I match up against these guys? Am I going to get them out?’ And they’re probably going to have the longer glory when it’s all said and done. They’re probably gonna get their statues and all that, and that’s awesome.”

“But you know, when I’m sitting there at the campfire with my kids in 20 years, I can tell them like, ‘Hey, I felt pretty good about the battles I had with them.’ There’s a small little win in there, and you’re just hoping for a ‘Well, attaboy Dad. I’m proud of you,’ and then we just kind of move onto something else,” Weaver added.

What’s next for the Yankees?

The Yankees have strengthened their roster after Soto’s departure, adding players like Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Devin Williams. It will be interesting to see how Weaver performs when he faces Soto in this MLB Subway Series and to witness how fans react to the matchup between Soto and his former team.