NCAAF News: Not Alabama nor Oklahoma, Jalen Hurts credits another program for Super Bowl with Eagles

The impact of college football on the NFL is crystal clear year after year, as every player credits their alma mater for their development en route to hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. However, after the Philadelphia Eagles steamrolled the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX, quarterback Jalen Hurts made an honest admission, crediting one school in the SEC for the team’s success—and it wasn’t either Alabama or Oklahoma, where Hurts attended.

The Eagles put on a defensive masterclass against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid’s potent offensive threat. The Chiefs were neutralized in a way they had never been before. The last time Kansas City’s offense looked this weak was during their Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts acknowledged that the Eagles’ defense was key to the victory, as they kept Mahomes and the Chiefs locked down all game long, forcing critical turnovers and disrupting every play with an unstoppable pass rush.

While Hurts was named the Most Valuable Player of the game, everyone agrees that the defense as a unit was the X-Factor. To give credit where it’s due, Hurts tipped his hat to one particular SEC school—and it wasn’t Alabama or Oklahoma, the two schools where he played.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dawg-studded

Fans in Philadelphia have often joked about the Eagles becoming the Philly Dawgs after drafting so many talents from the University of Georgia. It certainly paid off, as Philadelphia dominated Kansas City thanks to their physical defense, filled with Georgia Bulldogs prospects.

“I think a big part of it has to do with the Georgia background on defense, you know,” Hurts stated, via On3. “And I think that starts with Nakobe Dean and all those guys that were able to play ball in college together and bring their ways to the league.

“I think that has a big impact on our culture on defense, how they play, how together they are, and then I think I kind of seeps through the team in many ways.”

Defense wins championships, again

Hurts has repeatedly stated that his only concern is winning. The former Sooners‘ quarterback isn’t focused on flashy stat lines or being atop the MVP race at the end of the season; all he cares about is the end goal. And that mentality is ever-present in the locker room at the Linc.

Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with a newspaper reading “Perfect!” after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

The defense is stacked with players who are accustomed to hoisting silverware, from pee-wee to the NCAA, and they don’t plan on stopping in the NFL. Six players on the Eagles were members of the Bulldogs’ 2021 National Championship squad: Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, and Lewis Cine.

From Athens to South Philadelphia, they were always winners. They were taught by Kirby Smart, while Vic Fangio and Nick Sirianni fueled their desire for trophies in Philly. Their first Super Bowl is in the books now, but rest assured, they are far from content, and these hungry ‘underdawgs’ will be back for more next season.