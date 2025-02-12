Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Everton vs Liverpool live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Everton face Liverpool in a Matchday 15 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here's everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and details on TV and streaming options.

By Leonardo Herrera

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesVirgil van Dijk of Liverpool

Everton will receive Liverpool in a Matchday 15 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States have multiple options to watch the game, whether on TV or via streaming services. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and how to tune in.

[Watch Everton vs Liverpool online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Liverpool will finally play their postponed Matchday 15 fixture, bringing all Premier League teams level on games played. The stakes are high, as the league leaders aim to extend their advantage over Arsenal, who sit on 50 points compared to Liverpool’s 56.

A win would stretch that gap to nine, strengthening their grip on the title race. Standing in their way are Everton, eager to claim a crucial victory that would not only derail their rivals’ momentum but also provide a much-needed boost in their battle to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

When will the Everton vs Liverpool match be played?

Everton take on Liverpool this Wednesday, February 12, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 15. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM (ET).

James Tarkowski of Everton – Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Everton vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Everton and Liverpool the USA on Fubo (free trial)Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

