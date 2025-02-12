Kevin Durant reached another historic milestone on Tuesday night, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. The Phoenix Suns forward surpassed 30,000 career points, joining an exclusive club of all-time greats. Following the game, Durant received plenty of messages of recognition, including praise from his head coach, Mike Budenholzer.

Scoring 30,000 points is a feat achieved by only a handful of players in NBA history. In fact, the list is so elite that it doesn’t even include 10 names—Durant’s latest achievement places him in a select group that has left an indelible mark on the league.

Budenholzer, speaking to the media after the Suns’ seven-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, highlighted Durant’s remarkable work ethic and dedication to the game. “Tonight, he gets 30,000 points. We see him every day, and I think we’re amazed by the way he approaches his work, the time he puts in,” Budenholzer said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Suns coach continued, emphasizing Durant’s relentless commitment to excellence. “All of the effort he’s put in has translated to this 30,000-point milestone. He’s a special human being and a special player.” While Phoenix’s loss to the Grizzlies was a tough one, Durant’s historic accomplishment provided a silver lining, momentarily overshadowing the defeat.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Advertisement

Budenholzer reflects on Suns’ struggles against Grizzlies

Suns head coach Budenholzer didn’t hold back when assessing his team’s performance in Tuesday night’s loss to the Grizzlies. While Kevin delivered a strong individual effort, the team as a whole failed to execute defensively.

Advertisement

see also Kevin Durant sets the record straight about rumors of a ‘toxic’ Suns locker room

“I felt like they had a lot of guys who could knock down threes and create separation from us,” Budenholzer said. “They play a dribble-drive game, spacing the floor well, and they were able to capitalize on their shots. Offensively, we struggled to execute, and they ended up with 18 or 19 [threes], something like that.“

Advertisement

Durant on joining the 30K-point club

Suns star couldn’t hide his excitement after reaching the prestigious 30,000-point milestone, joining an elite group of just seven other players in NBA history. Reflecting on the achievement, he expressed gratitude to those who have supported him throughout his career.

“It’s truly an honor to be mentioned alongside players who helped shape and elevate the game,” Durant said of joining LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, and Wilt Chamberlain in the exclusive club.

Advertisement