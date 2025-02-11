NFL News: Nick Sirianni sends warning to new Saints HC Kellen Moore after exit from Eagles

Only hours have passed since the Philadelphia Eagles‘ unforgettable 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2025, but the NFL champions have already lost a key member. Kellen Moore, former offensive coordinator of the team that starred Jalen Hurts, is the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Knowing this reality, Nick Sirianni sent a message to the former key member of his staff.

The Eagles offense was brilliant that season. With Hurts at the helm, Philadelphia became the highest-scoring team in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl since 1970, with 92 points. Much of that success was due to Moore, who must now be replaced.

Moore had joined the Eagles in 2024 and spent one season before accepting the head coaching position with the New Orleans Saints for the 2025 NFL season. Sirianni, who joined Philadelphia in 2021, was not happy with the idea of his former assistant taking members of his staff with him to his new team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sirianni’s warning to Moore

“I don’t let that happen, usually. But sometimes you can’t help it. Every situation is a little different. But my general thought on that is, this is my and the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff,” warned Sirianni to Moore, the new coach of the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL insider Zach Berman.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

At the same time, Sirianni compared Moore’s situation to the case of Nick Rallis, who served as the Eagles’ linebackers coach and was hired as the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator in 2023. “It’s hard to build the staff and have that continuity in there, but there’s sometimes you can’t, like the Nick Rallis situation. He had the opportunity to go and be promoted, and that’s the way the rules are now,” he said.

Advertisement

see also Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni already lose key Super Bowl champion with Eagles for 2025 NFL season

What will be Moore’s new coaching staff at the Saints?

There is no indication yet that Moore will bring members of Sirianni’s coaching staff with him to the Saints. However, the Eagles head coach has anticipated that scenario. For his part, the former Philadelphia offensive coordinator will begin his head coaching career at the age of 36 after stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.