Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Super Bowl LIX aiming to become the first team in NFL history to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy in three consecutive years. However, Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley got in the way, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the ultimate glory in New Orleans.

It was definitely a special triumph for the Eagles, who redeemed themselves after losing to Mahomes’ Chiefs by only three points in Super Bowl LVII two years ago. But Barkley doesn’t want Hurts or his teammates to already feel satisfied with this feat.

Celebrating the Super Bowl LIX on his birthday, the star running back challenged his quarterback and the Eagles to set the bar even higher, warning the rest of the NFL that this championship could mean the start of a dynasty in the City of the Brotherly Love.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I mean, yeah, it took seven years to get here — some ups and downs, some injuries,” Barkley said, via Pro Football Talk. “But coming here and being a part of this team, I remember the first time I was in the huddle, and I looked to my left and looked to my right and could see all the Pro Bowlers and all the All-Pros on the roster and on the offense.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Advertisement

“The defense, I ain’t gonna lie, I didn’t know we would have the No. 1 defense. It kind of makes sense now because with all the talent that we had, they gave us hell in practice in camp. But it’s a team effort, so just Year 1, why not? Why not start our dynasty now?.”

Advertisement

see also Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni already lose key Super Bowl champion with Eagles for 2025 NFL season

Barkley, Hurts could help Eagles challenge the Chiefs’ dominance

With three Super Bowl wins from 2020 to 2024, the Chiefs appeared to be a rising dynasty in the NFL. However, now that the Eagles prevented Mahomes and company from winning a third title in a row, there could be a change of guard in the league.

Advertisement

Hurts will be 27 next season, whereas Barkley turned 28 in February. Both of them are still young and have enough left in the tank to continue pursuing success in Philadelphia, where they lead one of the best offenses in the NFL. Therefore, it wouldn’t be strange to see the Eagles challenge the Chiefs‘ legacy this century, with multiple seasons left in the decade.

see also NFL News: Andy Reid reveals whether three-peat talk affected Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in Super Bowl vs Eagles

How many teams in NFL history have won back-to-back Super Bowls?

Barkley’s challenge for Hurts and his teammates suggests that the Eagles will be looking to join an exclusive list: only eight teams in NFL history managed to win the Super Bowl in consecutive years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first to do so were the Miami Dolphins, who followed their perfect 1972 season with another Super Bowl win the following campaign. The Pittsburgh Steelers did it twice, going back-to-back in 1974-1975 before repeating the feat in 1978-1979.

The other NFL teams that won consecutive Super Bowls were the Green Bay Packers (1966-1967), San Francisco 49ers (1988-1989), Dallas Cowboys (1992-1993), Denver Broncos (1997-1998), New England Patriots (2003-2004), and of course, the Chiefs (2023-2024).