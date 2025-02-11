In a terrible night for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, it’s safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy was the only player on Andy Reid‘s team who stepped up in Super Bowl LIX.

The Philadelphia Eagles destroyed the Chiefs with a comprehensive 40-22 win in New Orleans, and that might be all that matters. But if there’s a takeaway for Kansas City from this game, it’s Worthy’s performance and the maturity he displayed after the loss.

Speaking to reporters after Super Bowl LIX, the rookie wideout made sure to praise his teammates, sending a special message to Mahomes and Kelce after his first year in Kansas City.

“I got to give all the credit to my guys in the room. Them, and Trav (Kelce), and Pat (Mahomes). Just Pat, for believing in me, for putting the ball up there and throwing them to help me, trusting me to go out there and make a play,” Worthy said, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Worthy encourages Chiefs after record-breaking performance in Super Bowl LIX

With 157 yards in eight catches, Worthy set the record for the most receiving yards by a rookie in a Super Bowl. The first-round pick also recorded two touchdowns, though it was already too late to change the outcome of the game.

The Chiefs had only lost two games before the Super Bowl LIX, and one of them came when Reid rested Mahomes, Kelce and the starters in the 2024 NFL regular season finale against the Denver Broncos. The loss to Philadelphia was definitely painful, but Worthy is confident that it will help the Chiefs bounce back.

“Just carry this into training camp,” Worthy said. “I feel like we’re going to be back. Just use this feeling to build. . . Just to build on next season to get better. Use this as motivation to come harder next year.”

Worthy warns rest of the NFL about the Chiefs

Worthy continued to encourage the Chiefs after talking to the media, taking to social media with a message of hope heading into the offseason, which will probably feel long after such a loss.

“Super Bowl appearance rookie year beyond blessed appreciate my dawgs man going out there and going to war all season but this isn’t the end. This is nothing but motivation and something to build on in the offseason,” Worthy wrote on X.